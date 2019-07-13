Pelicans and Hillcats Postponed due to Inclement Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Due to inclement weather in the surrounding area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday, July 13, has been postponed. The two will play a doubleheader featuring two seven-games on Sunday, July 13, with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m.
Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5:05 p.m. first pitch and season-ticket holders gates will open at 4:15 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at 4:30 p.m. will recieve a David Bote McBoatface bobblehead. This giveaway is presented in association with Boaty McBoatface™ 2016, © 2018. Global rights holder Bambino Media Ltd, UK. All rights reserved.
RHP Paul Richan (8-4, 4.06) will start for the Pelicans in game one and LHP Ryan Kellogg (2-5, 4.09) will start game two.
Coverage will begin at 4:45 p.m. on the Pelicans Baseball Network which is available on the TuneIn App, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and MiLB First Pitch app.