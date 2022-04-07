Click here to view the roster.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have unveiled their roster for the 2022 season. The 30-man group which includes 17 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders, features two of the top six prospects in the Cubs system.

Buddy Bailey returns to the Pelicans as the manager for his fifth season after leading the club from 2016-18 and 2021. During his time in Myrtle Beach, Bailey has won three half-season Southern Division Championship titles, one Southern Division Championship title, and the Carolina League Championship in 2016. Bailey has also tallied 2,202 career regular season victories, a number that stands fourth place all-time among minor league managers. This year will mark Bailey’s 34th season as a minor league manager.

Highlighting the Pelicans roster this year are two of MLB Pipeline’s top six prospects in the Chicago Cubs system. After being drafted in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Cubs, infielder James Triantos will make his full-season debut in Myrtle Beach as the third-best Cubs prospect by MLB Pipeline. Triantos hit .327 with six home runs in 25 games in the Arizona Complex League in 2021. The Fairfax, VA native led James Madison High School to the 2021 Virginia 6A state championship after throwing a one-hitter and launching a solo home run in the championship game, while batting over .700 for the season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong made his way to the Cubs organization following the trade that sent two-time MLB All-Star Javier Baez to the New York Mets in July. The outfielder is the sixth-best prospect in the Cubs system by MLB Pipeline. The Sherman Oaks, CA product was drafted 19th overall in the 2020 MLB draft by the New York Mets out of high school. Before being traded, Crow-Armstrong played in just six games at the Low-A level and hit .417 prior to a season-ending injury.

Another young prospect that will make his full-season debut with Myrtle Beach is infielder Reginald Preciado. As a key piece that moved to the Cubs organization following the trade of four-time MLB All-Star starting pitcher Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres in December of 2020, Preciado ranks as the 11th top prospect in the Cubs system by MLB Pipeline. Preciado posted a .333 batting average with 25 RBIs over 34 games in the Arizona Complex League last season.

The roster will also bring the return of 20 players who put on the Pelicans uniform during the 2021 season. Right-handed pitcher Richard Gallardo started 21 games for the Birds last summer and will begin his second year of full-season baseball in Myrtle Beach. After striking out 40 batters in just over 40 innings as a Pelican last year, right-handed pitcher Tyler Schlaffer will join the Pelicans pitching staff once again in 2022. Other returners to the pitching staff include Frankie Scalzo Jr., Luis Devers, Jose Miguel Gonzalez, Porter Hodge, Riley Martin, Sheldon Reed, Luis Angel Rodriguez, Adam Laskey, Jake Reindl, Walker Powell, and Jarod Wright.

A familiar backstop will come back to Pelicans Ballpark as catcher Ethan Hearn will start his 2022 season on the Grand Strand. The Mobile, AL native led the league in runners caught stealing with 27 in 2021. Outfielders Ezequiel Pagan, Peter Matt, and Jacob Wetzel will also make the opening day roster after playing with the Birds in 2021.

“We are excited to welcome this group to Myrtle Beach for the 2022 season,” said Pelicans President Ryan Moore. “Fans will love watching this young group of prospects take the field as the future of the Chicago Cubs develops right here on the Grand Strand.”

The Pelicans’ 2022 season opens on the road in Charleston, SC on April 8 against the RiverDogs. The home opener is set for April 12 against the Augusta GreenJackets. Game time on April 12 is 7:05 PM and gates open at 5:30 PM. Season memberships as well as single-game tickets are available now. For more information visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office at Pelicans Ballpark.

Courtesy – Myrtle Beach Pelicans