MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Stadium Journey has released their annual ballpark rankings and has once again named Pelicans Ballpark as the top rated Gameday Experience for Single-A baseball. This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have held the top spot in their classification.

Per the Stadium Journey article, the Low-A division of Minor League Baseball consists of the Carolina League, the Florida League, and the California League. Stadium Journey writers have visited all of these ballparks, and have presented their 2023 rankings based on their FANFARE ranking system which takes into account a ballpark’s food and beverage options, gameday atmosphere, surrounding neighborhood, access, return on investment, and more. The Pelicans received a FANFARE rating of 4.71.

“We’re extremely honored to receive the number one ranking from Stadium Journey for a fifth consecutive year,” stated Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore. “The fan experience is paramount for us. We take great pride in providing a top notch experience for our fans each and every night. All credit is due to our incredible staff and the effort they put into creating a fun and engaging atmosphere that keeps fans coming back to the ballpark.”

The official review by Stadium Journey called Pelicans Ballpark “excellent minor league facility” with “an unusually good amount of food and entertainment available for children to make attending a game a great experience”. After rating and providing details in each category, the review concludes with these final thoughts, “Great food; excellent choice of craft beers; free parking; nearby Broadway at the Beach; Splash and Slider; friendly welcoming staff; and Myrtle Beach combine to make [Pelicans Ballpark] an easy choice for your visit. It is one of the best in the minors.”