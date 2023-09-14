MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – With their season on the line, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out the Charleston RiverDogs 3-0 to force a decisive Game Three tomorrow night. It was the Pelicans’ first playoff victory since 2016 when they won the championship.

After being held to just one run Tuesday night, the Birds received timely hitting and collected nine hits to score three runs. Pedro Ramirez (1-4, HR, RBI) hit a solo home run to break the scoreless tie in the fourth. Andy Garriola (1-3, 2B, RBI) and Brian Kalmer (1-4, 2B, RBI) each provided RBI doubles in the win. The Pelicans made the most of their opportunities, going 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

It was a fantastic game on the mound for the Pelicans’ pitching staff, striking out 17 batters and allowing just four hits. Kevin Valdez (1-0) tossed one of the best relief outings of the season, lasting four innings and striking out nine. Jose Romero earned the save by shutting down Charleston through the final two innings with a pair of strikeouts. Starter Drew Gray stretched three innings without allowing a hit and striking out six.

The winner of Game Three moves on to take on either the Carolina Mudcats or the Down East Wood Ducks in the championship series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from Pelicans Ballpark on Friday night.