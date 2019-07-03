Pelicans blank Mudcats, 1-0, go for sweep on Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH (July 2, 2019)- The Myrtle Beach Pelicans used a trio of pitchers to shutout the Carolina Mudcats 1-0 on Tuesday night from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Runs came at a premium for the Pelicans (7-6, 28-52) and Mudcats (6-7, 45-37) in the second game of the series and the Birds did not break through until the bottom of the fifth inning.

After Tyler Durna laced his first High-A single to left field to lead off the inning, the Pelicans brought him in to score on an RBI single from D.J. Wilson that made it 1-0 in favor of the Birds.

Ryan Kellogg (W, 2-5) tossed five, shutout innings as he delivered his best start of the season for the Pelicans. The southpaw allowed just two hits and retired 12 in a row at one point to earn his second win of the year.

Nelson Hernandez (L, 8-6) was equally as good for the Muddies as he surrendered just the one run on seven hits across six innings in a quality start for Carolina.

Enrique De Los Rios made a splash in his first home appearance of the year as he tossed two scoreless innings for the Birds before Jesus Camargo nailed down the six-out save for the Pelicans as the Birds hold on for the 1-0 win.

The Pelicans will go for the series sweep on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Erich Uelmen (2-2, 4.05) will start for the Pelicans against RHP Noah Zavolas (4-3, 3.07) for the Mudcats.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans