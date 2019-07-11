Pelicans blank Nationals in series opener, 3-0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (July 10, 2019) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans blanked the Potomac Nationals 3-0 on Wednesday night in the first game of the series from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (11-10, 32-56) took the early lead in the series opener as they loaded the bases against Tim Cate (L, 1-2) in the second inning and Kevonte Mitchell drew a walk that plated Miguel Amaya and the Birds took a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Myrtle Beach was backed by a dominant outing from Jack Patterson (W, 1-0) in his first home start for the Pelicans as he faced the minimum over five innings and allowed just one hit to earn his first High-A win.

The Birds added on some insurance in the seventh inning and took a 2-0 lead.

After Zach Davis doubled with one out in the inning, Delvin Zinn grounded out to third for the second out of the inning. On the play, Davis tried to advance to third and the Nationals threw the ball away into the camera well and Davis scored to extend the lead to 2-0.

In the eighth, Cam Balego took away the doubt with a solo homer to left that put the Pelicans up 3-0.

Manuel Rondon fired two scoreless innings in the back end of the bullpen to lock down his first save and secure the win for the Pelicans in the series opener.

RHP Alexander Vargas (2-2, 3.71) will take the hill against LHP Carson Teel (3-2, 3.60) in game two of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday night. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on the Pelicans Baseball Network which is available on the TuneIn App, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and MiLB First Pitch app.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans