Pelicans break losing streak, defeat Potomac, 8-5

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (August 27, 2019) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans backed Jeffrey Passantino with eight runs as the Birds snapped a four-game losing skid with an 8-5 win over the Potomac Nationals on Tuesday from Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium.

Myrtle Beach (33-21, 54-77) found the scoreboard for the first time in the top of the second inning when Kevonte Mitchell blasted a two-run homer to right off Nick Raquet (L, 10-9) that made it 2-0 Pelicans.

The Birds then added on two more runs in the fourth inning. Miguel Amaya reached on an error to lead off the inning and scored when Luke Reynolds lined a single to left and Jack Sundbergthrew the ball away, allowing Amaya to score and pushed Reynolds around to third.

Leading 3-0, the Pelicans added on another when Aramis Ademan laid down a sacrifice bunt which allowed Reynolds to score from third and the Birds led 4-0 after four.

In the fifth, the Pelicans tacked on. Delvin Zinn led off the frame with a single and then stole second to get into scoring position. Zinn crossed the plate after Carlos Sepulveda grounded a ball to Austin Davidson at third and he threw it away which allowed Zinn to score and the Birds extended their lead to 5-0.

Myrtle Beach added on their sixth run of the contest when Amaya doubled to left and Sepulveda came in to score from second base.

Potomac (32-30, 63-67) found the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning as Cole Freeman brought in a run on a sacrifice fly off of Jeffrey Passantino (W, 3-1) that cut the gap to 6-1.

In the seventh, the Nationals cut into the lead even further. Gilbert Lara reached on an error to open the inning and after back-to-back walks loaded the bases, Ryan Zimmerman made it 6-2 with a sacrifice fly to left.

Aldrem Corredor tacked on another run with an RBI single to right that brought the deficit to 6-3 and Freeman made it a two-run game when he scored on a wild pitch from Pelicans pitcher Ryan Lawlor .

Leading 6-4 into the eighth inning, the Pelicans added on some much-needed insurance in the frame when two runs scored on a two-run single from Mitchell, ballooning the lead to 8-4 Myrtle Beach.

The Nationals added on a run in the ninth when Jakson Reetz plated Zimmerman on a fielder’s choice that turned it into an 8-5 game, but that is as close as Potomac could get as Manuel Rodriguez slammed the door to lock up the win for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans will look to make it two-consecutive wins on Wednesday when they take on the Nationals at 7:05 p.m. in game three of the four-game set. LHP Brendon Little (2-1, 5.52) will take the hill for the Pelicans against RHP Francys Peguero (0-1, 1.59) for the Nationals. Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans