Pelicans End Losing Streak, Defeat Winston-Salem, 4-3

The Pelicans break their 6-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans mashed a pair of two-run homers and downed the Winston-Salem Dash 4-3 on Tuesday night from BB&T Ballpark.

Winston-Salem (2-4, 40-30) wasted no time getting to Pelicans’ (1-5, 22-51) starter Paul Richan(W, 7-3) in the first inning. Tyler Frost led the inning off with a single on the first pitch from Richan and after a walk to Mitch Roman, Steele Walker unloaded the bases with a three-run homer that gave the Dash a 3-0 lead.

Richan went on to retire the next 13 batters that he faced and quieted the Dash hitters across five innings for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach found the scoreboard in the fourth when Luke Reynolds launched a two-run homer to right off of Kade McClure (L, (1-1) to cut the Winston-Salem lead to 3-2.

The Pelicans added to their lead in the sixth inning when Cam Balego blasted a two-run shot to left that staked the Birds to a 4-3 lead.

After a pair of scoreless innings from Manny Rondon, Ben Hecht entered in the eighth and retired the final six to lock down his fourth save of the season in the Birds 4-3 win over Winston-Salem.

The Pelicans will look to win the series on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. LHP Ryan Kellogg (1-5, 3.95) will take the hill for the Birds against LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 5.28) for the Dash. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans