KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans rallied for the third straight game in Kannapolis and took down the Cannon Ballers, 8-7 in 10 innings on Thursday night. The victory not only clinched a playoff spot in September for the team, they also won the Carolina League South Division 1st half with their 47-19 mark. They just edged the Charleston Riverdogs for that postseason spot. The Riverdogs finished 46-18.

In the 10th inning, Ethan Hearn hit a slow roller to short and Ezequiel Pagan somehow avoided the tag at the plate to give the Birds an 8-7 lead. The bullpen able to keep the Cannon Ballers off the board in the bottom half to secure the win.

It’s the first playoff appearance for the team since the 2017 season.

Pelicans and Kannapolis will play again on Friday night at 7pm to open up the 2nd half of the year.