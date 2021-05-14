Pelicans clubhouse assistant Mike Reynolds paints cleats for a good cause

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Pelicans clubhouse assistant Mike Reynolds is known as the “Graffiti King” and serves as an artist for Stadium Custom Kicks. In addition to his work at the beach, he designs and puts together custom cleats for a number of MLB baseball players like Joe Musgrove and Mike Moustakas just to name a few.

His big break came when he painted 14 pairs of cleats for MLB pitcher Marcus Stroman’s little league squad and then Stadium Custom Kicks came a calling.

Reynolds played a big hand in the very popular Deaf Awareness night at the Pelicans ballpark in 2018 and 2019. He painted a helmet with the Pelicans logo on it and then the sign language letter “P” which is on their hat. Even more, his wife is hearing impaired, make his designs extra personal and special.