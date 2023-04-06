MYRTLE BEACH – In front of a sellout crowd of 6,600, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Charleston RiverDogs 6-2 on Opening Night. The loss drops the Pelicans to 0-1.

Pelicans’ starter Grant Kipp (0-1) took the loss after allowing just one earned run, but four runs in total in his three innings. Kipp walked four with three strikeouts while allowing a trio of hits. Reliever Saul Gonzalez was impressive in his two innings with just one hit allowed and a strikeout. In his Pelicans debut, Marino Santy lasted three innings with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed with a pair of unearned runs. In their first game of the year, the Pelicans committed three errors in the field, with two being charged to Cristian Hernandez and one to Christian Franklin.

The Myrtle Beach lineup collected six hits with all of them being singles in the loss. Pedro Ramirez (2-4, RBI) was the only Bird to collect a multi-hit game. Moises Ballesteros (1-3, RBI) brought home a run with a sacrifice fly. Myrtle Beach left five runners on base while going 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Charleston’s final pitcher, Junior William (1-0), earned the win by throwing the final two innings and holding the Pelicans to two runs while striking out two. Starter Marcus Johnson threw the first four scoreless innings with five strikeouts and just a pair of hits allowed.

The RiverDogs had two players with multi-hit games, with Dominic Keegan (2-3, RBI, BB) collecting two singles and an RBI while also scoring two runs. Xavier Isaac (2-5, 2B) smashed the only extra-base hit of the evening with a double in the first. Chandler Simpson (1-4, RBI, BB) and Ryan Spikes (1-5, RBI) each collected RBI singles in the win.

The Pelicans and RiverDogs continue their season-opening series on Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.