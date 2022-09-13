CHARLESTON – In the first game of the Carolina League South Division Championship series, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell to the Charleston RiverDogs 6-1 on Tuesday. With the loss, the Pelicans now must win on Thursday night to force a game three. Charleston will clinch a spot in the championship series with one more win.

The Pelicans left 10 runners on base and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position as many opportunities were left behind. Kevin Alcantara (2-4, HR, RBI) hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth for the Birds’ only run. Josue Huma (2-4, BB) knocked two singles and walked to reach base three times.

Starter Grant Kipp (0-1) took the loss with two earned runs through his four frames while allowing six hits. Kipp struck out two in the opening game.

Game two of the first round of the playoffs is set for Thursday night in Myrtle Beach at 7:05 p.m.