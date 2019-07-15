Pelicans Earn Doubleheader Split Behind Richan’s Complete Game

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)- The Lynchburg Hillcats took the first game of the doubleheader 6-1 over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, but the Pelicans took home the split with a 3-2 win in game two thanks to a complete game performance from Paul Richan on Sunday night TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

In game one of the doubleheader, the Hillcats (12-13, 44-48) took the early lead.

In the top of the first inning, Mitch Reeves drove in a pair of runs on a double down the left field line and the Hillcats took a 2-0 lead.

They extended that lead in the second when Tyler Friis also slapped a two-run double to left that made it 4-0 Lynchburg.

The barrage of doubles continued in the top of the fifth inning when Reeves went back to the well with his second two-run double of the game off of Ryan Kellogg (L, 2-6) and made it 6-0 Hillcats.

The Pelicans (13-12, 34-58) put a run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jimmy Herron led off the inning with a double off of Hector Hernandez (W, 2-2) and after a single from Tyler Payne moved runners to first and third, Miguel Amaya drove in Herron on a sacrifice fly that cut the gap to 6-1, but that was the final score.

Ethan Roberts tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless relief for the Pelicans in game one of the doubleheader.

In the game two, the Hillcats jumped on the Pelicans in the first inning for the second-straight game.

Steven Kwan led the game off with a triple and scored on a Tyler Freeman double and Lynchburg took a 1-0 lead.

Two batters later, Wilbis Santiago lined a triple down the right field line and the Hillcats extended the lead to 2-0 in the first.

In the third, the Pelicans pulled even with the Hillcats when Herron blasted a two-run shot over the bleachers in left off of Juan Hillman (L, 3-10) and tied the game at 2-2.

The Pelicans took their first lead of the twin bill in the bottom of the fourth inning when Jose Gutierrez lifted a sacrifice fly to center and Wladimir Galindo trotted home to put the Birds up 3-2.

After he struggled through the first inning, Paul Richan (W, 9-4) was electric as he tossed the first complete game of the season for the Pelicans and earned his ninth win of the season as the Birds knocked off the Hillcats 3-2.

The Pelicans will conclude their nine-game homestand on Monday night with game three against the Hillcats at 7:05 p.m. RHP Erich Uelmen (3-2, 3.20) will take the hill for the Birds against RHP Evan Mitchell (2-1, 7.71) for the Hillcats.

