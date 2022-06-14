MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won for the fourth game in a row with a 2-0 silencing of the Fredericksburg Nationals. With their win and a loss by the Charleston RiverDogs, the Pelicans regained their one-game lead in the Carolina League South Division standings. They also decreased their magic number to clinch a playoff spot to eight.

The Myrtle Beach bats took a backseat in Tuesday’s contest with Felix Stevens (2-3, RBI) providing the only RBI of the game and lone multi-hit performance. Kevin Alcantara (1-4) singled to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. All five hits were singles for the Birds.

It was the sixth shutout win of the season for Myrtle Beach as Tyler Santana (6-0) took on a majority of innings out of the bullpen to collect his sixth win of the year. The right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings with six hits allowed and a pair of strikeouts.

The Pelicans added one more in the bottom of the eighth as Juan Mora scored from third base on a fielding error by Sammy Infante to increase the lead to 2-0.

Myrtle Beach and Fredericksburg will meet again on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.