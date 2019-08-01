Pelicans fall to the Keys on Wednesday, 5-2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (July 31, 2019) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans struck first on Wednesday night, but the Frederick Keys scored five, unanswered runs to take the middle game of the series 5-2 from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

After Blaine Knight (W, 1-8) faced the minimum over the first three, the Pelicans (20-20, 41-66) got to the right hander in the fourth. Cam Balego launched a double and scored one batter later on a single from Tyler Durna that made it 1-0 Pelicans.

The Birds tacked on another run when Grant Fennell bounced a single through the left side of the infield and Durna scored to make it 2-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Keys (14-24, 43-64) responded and scored two of their own to tie the ballgame at 2-2.

Cayden Grenier opened the inning with a single and later scored on an RBI single from Patrick Dorrian that made it 2-1 and the Keys tied the game on a Zach Jarrett RBI single off of Alexander Vargas (L, 2-3).

Vargas worked into the seventh inning for the first time this season, but ran into trouble. After allowing a double and a single to open up the inning, Patrick Dorrian brought in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly that made it 3-2 Keys.

Frederick blew it open one batter later when Jarrett blasted a two-run homer to left that knocked Vargas out of the game and jolted the Keys in front 5-2.

Knight worked a career-high seven innings for the Keys and allowed just two runs on six hits while striking out five in the win.

In the ninth, the Pelicans pushed a runner to third, but Reed Hayes locked down the save in the Keys 5-2 win.

The Pelicans will conclude their three-game series with Frederick on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Javier Assad (3-7, 3.84) will go for the Pelicans againt D.L. Hall (3-4, 3.52) for the Keys. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on the Pelicans Baseball Network which is available on the TuneIn App, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and MiLB First Pitch app.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans