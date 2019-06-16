Pelicans Host 2nd-Annual Deaf Awareness Night

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans hosted their 2nd-annual Deaf Awareness Night at the ballpark as the team defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 3-1.

The evening began with a free Intro to American Sign Language class for the public to attend before the national anthem which was performed by the only certified deaf interpreter in the state, Jason Hurdich. The night was highlighted by deaf UFC champion fighter Matt “The Hammer” Hamill throwing out the first pitch, signing autographs and taking part in the knockerball challenge in between innings.

The Pelicans wanted to make the experience as inclusive as possible for the deaf community in attendance. There were multiple interpreters placed throughout the park, there was a silent inning and the seventh inning stretch was signed. The team also auctioned off the players game worn jerseys during the game as well as jerseys signed by the entire team with the proceeds benefiting the Pelicans for the Deaf.