Pelicans Lose Lead Late in Loss to Red Sox

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans squandered a 3-0 lead late in the ballgame and fell 5-4 to the Salem Red Sox in the first game of the series on Saturday from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

After the Pelicans (16-14, 37-60) and Red Sox (19-10, 44-52) were scoreless through the fifth inning, the Birds took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Miguel Amaya blasted a two-run homer that gave the Pelicans a 2-0 lead.

In the seventh, Myrtle Beach extended the lead when Grant Fennell brought in Aramis Ademan on an RBI single that made it 3-0.

The Red Sox tied the game at three in the top of the eighth inning. With runners at first and second with two outs in the frame, Edgar Corcino lined a single to center which allowed Ryan Fitzgerald to score from second. On the play, Amaya threw the ball away down the left field line and Victor Acosta and Corcino scored to even the score.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Pelicans retook the lead on an RBI single from Tyler Durna and the Birds led 4-3 into the ninth inning.

After Dylan Hardy walked to lead off the ninth, Nick Lovullo grounded ball to second base, but an error on the Pelicans kept the inning alive and the Red Sox scored a pair on a two-run double from Fitzgerald off Enrique De Los Rios (L, 1-2) and took a 5-4 lead in the ninth.

The Pelicans pushed the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but could not push anything across and the Red Sox held on for a 5-4 win in game one.

Jeffrey Passantino tossed five, scoreless innings in his first High-A start, but earned a no-decision for the Pelicans.

The Birds will look to even the series on Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Paul Richan (9-4, 3.94) will take the hill for the Birds against RHP Daniel Gonzalez (4-6, 3.92) for the Red Sox. Coverage will begin at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv and the Pelicans Baseball Network which is available on the TuneIn App, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and MiLB First Pitch app.

Sunday will also be Family Sunday, courtesy of Anderson Brothers Bank and WPDE. Additionally, Sunday will be zoo night and there will be live animals on hand at the ballpark.