Pelicans Losing Streak Hits 9, Down East Wins 5-4

MYRTLE BEACH (June 14, 2019)- The Myrtle Beach Pelicans put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth inning, but fell 5-4 to the Down East Wood Ducks in the second game of the series on Friday night from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (20-45) started the scoring early on Friday when they plated a run in the first inning. Carlos Sepulveda doubled in the first and advanced to third on an error before Cam Balego drove him in on a sacrifice fly that made it 1-0 Pelicans.

Down East (49-19) responded with a run of their own in the second inning. Javier Assad loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a single and Julio Pablo Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk that knotted the game at 1-1.

In the third, the Pelicans retook a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly from Miguel Amaya .

Sam Huff boosted the Woodies back in front in the sixth inning when he blasted a two-run homer that made it 3-2 in favor of Down East.

Trailing 3-2 entering the eighth inning, the Pelicans mustered a comeback to tie the game at three.

The Pelicans loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, a single and a walk to set the scene for Grant Fennell who grounded into a fielder’s choice, but brought in a run on the play and evened the game at 3-3.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Down East Wood Ducks plated two runs to retake a 5-3 lead.

Yanio Perez looped a single into left field and advanced to second on a passed ball to set up Martinez for an RBI double to left that gave the Woodies a 4-3 lead. After Martinez advanced to third on a balk from Tyler Peyton (0-2), he came in to score on a throwing error from Miguel Amaya and Down East took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Pelicans cut into the lead in the ninth inning when Zach Davis singled with two outs in the frame, stole second and scored on a single from Sepulveda.

After a walk to Miguel Amaya, Cole Uvila retired Balego to close out the ballgame and save the 5-4 win for the Woodies.

The Pelicans will look to take game three of the series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. LHP Luis Lugo (1-3, 3.80) takes the hill for the Birds against RHP Reid Anderson (3-2, 3.64) for the Wood Ducks.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans