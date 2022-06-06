CHICAGO (WBTW) – The Chicago Cubs today named Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans right-handed pitcher Luis Devers the club’s minor league pitcher of the month.

Devers, 22, went 4-1 with a 1.48 ERA and 28 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .176 average (15-for-85) in five starts in May for Myrtle Beach. He finished the month with 15.0-straight scoreless innings in his last three starts.

The six-foot, three-inch Devers owns a career 13-17 record with a 2.80 ERA (68 ER/218.1 IP) with 213 strikeouts in 53 minor league games (48 starts) in parts of five professional seasons, all with the Cubs organization.

The Pelicans are off today and will begin a 6-game set at the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday night in Zebulon, NC.