CHICAGO, IL – The Chicago Cubs named Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans outfielder Ezequiel Pagán as the organization’s minor league player of the month for June.

Pagán hit .367 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 27 RBI during June. His 27 RBI were the most among Cubs minor leaguers, while his .367 average was the second highest.

Pagan was taken by the Cubs in the 13th round of the 2018 draft out of Puerto Rico. He owns a career .274 average with 27 doubles, 11 triples, 14 homers, and 100 RBI in his minor league career.

Pelicans will play game 3 of their series with Columbia tonight on the road at 7:05pm. They are 53-24 overall this summer.