Pelicans pitcher Brailyn Marquez named Cubs MILB Player of the Year

In 92 innings between South Bend and Myrtle Beach, Marquez has struck out 118 batters.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (August 21, 2019) – Myrtle Beach Pelicans pitcher Brailyn Marquez was named the Chicago Cubs 2019 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America, the publication announced on Wednesday. Marquez, a 20-year-old native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has made three starts with the Pelicans on the year, going 3-0 with a 0.59 ERA over 15.1 innings.

Marquez started the season with Low-A South Bend and made 17 starts for the Cubs. Combined between the two levels, the southpaw is 8-4 over 20 games with a 3.11 ERA. In 92.2 total innings, Marquez has whiffed 118 batters and walked 47 while holding opponents to a .216 batting average. He had a 28.0 consecutive-scoreless innings streak come to an end in his start against Carolina on August 20.

Among Cubs farm hands, Marquez has the highest strikeout rate (29.9 percent), the second-lowest FIP (3.27) and the third-highest ground ball rate (50.7 percent) in the organization.

Marquez is Baseball America‘s No. 5 prospect in the Cubs organization while he ranks as the No. 4 prospect and the best pitching prospect on MLB.com.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans

