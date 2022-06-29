MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Charleston RiverDogs on Wednesday, 3-1.

The RiverDogs were held to just one run, and four hits.

The Pelicans packed all their scoring in the first three innings as Kevin Made (2-4, HR, RBI) led the lineup with a solo homer in the first.

Jacob Wetzel (0-2, RBI) added a sacrifice bunt to bring in a run in the second, and Ezequiel Pagan (1-3, 2B, RBI, R) drove in one on a double in the third.

With the win, the Pelicans improve to 49-22 and 2-3 in the second half. Charleston dropped to 48-23 and 2-3 in the second half.

Starting Pitcher Luis Devers tied his career-high with nine strikeouts through five innings.