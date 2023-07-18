MYRTLE BEACH – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans became the first team in the Carolina League to 50 wins as they routed the Columbia Fireflies 13-2 in Tuesday’s series opener. The win pushed Myrtle Beach to 50-34 and 11-8 in the second half while Columbia dropped to 44-40 and 9-10 in the second half.

With their seventh double-digit run performance of the season, the Pelicans turned 13 hits into 13 runs as Jefferson Rojas (2-5, HR, 5 RBI, BB) broke out for a five-RBI game, highlighted by a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning, the fifth by a Pelican this season. Parker Chavers (4-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB) logged the fourth four-hit game by a Pelican this season with two doubles and two singles. Myrtle Beach drew 10 walks in the win, setting a new single-game season high.

Nick Hull (5-2) tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings to record the win with five strikeouts and just two walks and four hits allowed. Jose Romero was charged with the two earned runs in the top of the ninth and Angel Hernandez got the final two outs to shut the door on the 11-run victory.

The Pelicans will square off against the Fireflies in the second game of the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.