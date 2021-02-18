Pelicans release 2021 schedule, home opener slated for May 11th

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (February 18, 2021) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Low-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their 2021 schedule. The 120-game schedule, developed by Major League Baseball, will run from May 4 to September 19. The Pelicans’ home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 against the Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The team will also host the GreenJackets beginning September 14 in the final home series of 2021.

