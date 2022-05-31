MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Pelicans Starting pitcher Luis Devers pitched 5 scoreless innings, striking out 6 batters and the guys got 3 runs in the 2nd and 3 runs in the 7th to earn a 7-5 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds. The victory lifted the team to 33-13 overall and 6-1 against the Shorebirds this season.

The Pelicans started their scoring in the 2nd inning set up by a ground rule double by Jacob Wetzel. Miguel Fabrizio drove in the first run with an RBI groundout. Reginald Preciado followed that up with an RBI fielder’s choice. Ezequiel Pagan had an RBI single to score the third run of the inning.



In the 6th inning, Kevin Alcantara smacked his 6th home run of the season to make the score 4-2.



The Birds got 3 more in the 7th, highlighted by BJ Murray Junior’s RBI single. In the 9th, the Shorebirds scored three, but Adam Laskey was able to strikeout out each batter he faced to nail down the victory.

The Pelicans and Shorebirds will play game 2 of their series on Wednesday at 7:05pm from Pelicans Ballpark.