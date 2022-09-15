MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – After falling in game one on Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans had their season come to a close on Thursday night with a 10-6 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs in the second game. The RiverDogs now head to take on either the Lynchburg Hillcats or the Fredericksburg Nationals in the championship series to defend their title following the sweep. The Pelicans’ playoff run comes to an end after two games.

In their final game, the Pelicans hit three home runs. Haydn McGeary (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, BB) hit a two-run homer to tie the game in the first. Moises Ballesteros (1-1, HR, 2 RBI) hit a pinch-hit two-run shot and Josue Huma (3-5, HR, RBI) added a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth, but Myrtle Beach left nine on base and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Charleston turned 15 hits into 10 runs to clinch the series. 3 Riverdogs pushed across multiple runs with Bobby Seymour (2-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI), Ryan Spikes (2-5, 2 RBI), and Oneill Manzueta (2-4, 2 RBI) each bring home a pair of runs. Willy Vasquez collected four hits in the victory.

The Pelicans won 78 games in the regular season and made the postseason for the first time since 2017.