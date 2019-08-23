Pelicans sweep the Mudcats, win 5th in a row, 5-2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (August 22, 2019) – In front of a sellout crowd of 6,599, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans knocked off the Carolina Mudcats 5-2 on Thursday night from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark to complete a three-game sweep.

The Mudcats (23-36, 62-66) took the early lead in the series finale. In the top of the fourth inning, Wes Rogers drew a walk and after he advanced to second on a throwing error he scored on a triple from Mario Feliciano that made it 1-0 Mudcats. Carolina added to their lead when Payton Henry lifted a sacrifice fly to right off Brendon Little (W, 2-1) and Feliciano scored to make it a 2-0 lead.

The Pelicans came right back and evened the score at two in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Carlos Sepulveda and Grant Fennell walked, Luke Reynolds drove in both runners on a double to center and the Pelicans tied the score at 2-2 in the fourth inning.

In the sixth, the Pelicans took their first lead of the night when Reynolds blasted a triple off the wall in center off Wuilder Rodriguez (L, 0-1) and Miguel Amaya scored and made it 3-2 in favor of Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans added on a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning when Sepulveda and Fennell scored on a throwing error that made it 5-2 Myrtle Beach.

Jesus Camargo pitched the final three innings for Myrtle Beach and he allowed just one hit to earn his fourth save of the season.

The capacity crowd of 6,599 on Thursday night was the first sellout crowd in the club’s 21-year history on the final home date of the regular season.

The Pelicans will hit the road on Friday to open up a three-city, 11-day road trip in Salem on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach will turn to LHP Bryan Hudson (1-2, 4.44) in the opener against RHP Daniel Gonzalez (5-9, 4.15) for the Red Sox. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on the Pelicans Baseball Network which is available on the TuneIn App, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and MiLB First Pitch app.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans