MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Walker Powell, Adam Laskey, and Jake Reindl combined on a no-hitter for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans against the Columbia Fireflies in Sunday night’s 8-0 victory. Sunday was the third nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history, and the first since June 23, 2021, at Columbia. The win pushed Myrtle Beach to a 15-6 record after taking five of the six games from the Fireflies. Columbia dropped to 7-14 with the loss.

The three-man pitching staff struck out 11 and walked just one while allowing only four base runners. Powell (4-0) earned the win in his first professional start with five hitless innings and six strikeouts. Laskey followed up with two innings out of the bullpen with a walk and a strikeout. Reindl closed out the game by striking out four through his two frames. Ethan Hearn caught the no-hitter for the first in his career.

Not to be overshadowed, the Pelicans lineup turned in a great performance with 11 hits. Juan Mora (1-5, HR, 3 RBI) smacked his first home run of the season with a three-run shot to left in the fourth. Kevin Alcantara (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB) also homered in the same inning with a two-run blast. Pete Crow-Armstrong (2-4, RBI, R, BB) provided two more hits to extend his hitting streak to a team-leading nine games.

Columbia drew just one walk while striking out 11 times at the plate. Enrique Valdez (0-3, K) became the first batter to reach base on a fielding error by Powell in the second. Jaswel De Los Santos (0-2, BB, K) walked in the sixth and River Town (0-3, HBP) was hit by a pitch in the ninth.

Matt Stil (0-1) took the loss in his first start of the season. Stil allowed one earned run in his 2 2/3 innings with five walks. Delvin Capellan gave up the majority of the offense with six earned runs off seven hits across his two frames.

The scoring started early for the Birds with one run in their half of the second. Hearn doubled to left with one out and BJ Murray Jr. walked on four pitches to put two runners on. Yeison Santana grounded into a force out at second to put runners on the corners and moved to second on a stolen base. With Ezequiel Pagan at the plate and Hearn leading off third, catcher Omar Hernandez tried to pick off Hearn on third. His throw would skip into left field to score a run as the Pelicans went up first for the fifth time in six games this week.

Myrtle Beach blew the game open and gave Powell some cushion on the mound with a six-run fourth. Santana and Pagan hit back-to-back singles to place runners on the corners. Liam Spence brought home Santana with a groundout to short as Pagan was forced out at second. Crow-Armstrong followed with a single to right on a ground ball to put two runners on. On a 1-1 pitch, Mora lined a home run just over the left-field wall for his first of the season as the Pelicans went up 5-0. James Triantos singled to center in the at-bat after which gave way to Alcantara. On the second pitch of his at-bat, Alcantara drove a ball to left-center for a two-run homer for his first big fly of the year. The following two batters were retired as the Pelicans held a 7-0 lead.

One more run came in the bottom of the fifth as Santana reached base to start on a fielding error by Valdez at third. After Pagan flew out to left, Spence hit a liner to left for a single to put runners on the corners. Crow-Armstrong would cash in with a groundout to first as Santana scored to make the score 8-0 Myrtle Beach.

Reindl pitched in the top of the ninth and struck out the first two batters. He hit Town on the first pitch of the at-bat to put him on base. Hernandez was the final batter for Columbia. With an 0-1 count, Hernandez received an automatic strike for failing to be ready with the pitch clock at nine seconds. Reindl threw a breaking ball that was swung on and missed to complete the no-hitter.

The Pelicans will travel to Virginia to take on the Salem Red Sox in next week’s series. Tuesday’s series opener is slated for 11:05 a.m.

Courtesy – Myrtle Beach Pelicans