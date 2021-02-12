Pelicans to play in Class Low-A East in 2021, realign with regional opponents

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will be one of the four Chicago Cubs minor league affiliates once again for the 2021 season. The Birds will shift from Class High-A to Class Low-A and play in the Low-A East, Southern Division.

Their divisional opponents include the Augusta GreenJackets, Charleston Riverdogs, and Columbia Fireflies. The team previously played in the Carolina League and won the league championships in 2015 and 2016.

The Pelicans expect to begin playing in April with limited attendance in the stands. The “Birds” did not play in 2020 due to the Coronavirus.

Below is the complete map and divisions for Minor League baseball in 2021.