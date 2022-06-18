MYRTLE BEACH – After a week of shortcomings on offense, Myrtle Beach has their biggest offensive explosion as, the Myrtle Beach Mermen downed the Fredericksburg Nationals 6-2 on Saturday night. It was the final night that the Pelicans played as the “Mermen”, paying tribute to the 2012 show “Eastbound and Down” that was filmed at Pelicans Ballpark. With the win, the Mermen improved to 44-18 with a magic number of three to clinch the Carolina League South first-half championship.

Myrtle Beach tallied their most hits and runs of the week as Kevin Alcantara (3-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) powered the lineup by falling a triple shy of the cycle. Juan Mora (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) hit an inside-the-park home run in the eighth to pair with two singles. Ezequiel Pagan (1-3, 3B, 2 RBI) also brought in two runs on a triple.

Saturday’s win went to Jose Miguel Gonzalez (6-0) with 2 2/3 innings in relief.

With the victory, Myrtle Beach clinches their ninth series victory of the season. The Pelicans and Nationals will meet for the series finale on Sunday evening at 6:05 p.m.