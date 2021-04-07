PGA pro Steve Dresser welcomes tourists to Golf Academy, talks Masters ahead of tournament

PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) – For some, April is the most wonderful time of the year. The snow starts to melt, it gets darker later, and the Masters Tournament takes place.

“The core of our business is it started really as a vacationing golfer coming down here and taking lessons,” said Steve Dresser.

Dresser is the Founder of the Steve Dresser Golf Academy, the longest running golf school in the Grand Strand.

“We don’t really have a specific methodology it’s more of a let’s make you a better player.”

The PGA Tour member offers lessons to golfers of all ages.

“They’re not going to be able to move like a tour player does, and we have to take that into account.”

He might not have played for a major championship. but Dresser still has been apart of many.

“Masters is my favorite sporting event and I’m a sports guy I like all the sports. I have all my favorite teams I follow but there’s nothing like watching the Masters.”

Just like most golfers, Dresser gets excited when the tournament tees off.

“Two years ago when Tiger [Woods] won, I mean that was really exciting, and of course our local boy Dustin [Johnson] winning back in November was pretty cool too.”