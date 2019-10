MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - Tourists come to Myrtle Beach year-round, but one way the city draws visitors during the shoulder season is through sports. The city of Myrtle Beach hosts 10,000 visitors this weekend thanks to the several sporting events taking place.

Like the dozens of other teams at Senior Softball, Team Michigan travels across the country for tournaments, but they say there is more to the games than just showing up.