MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s not unusual for a high school junior to receive a scholarship offer.

But, it is unusual for an eighth grader to receive a scholarship offer.

That eighth grader is Josiah Oxendine, a soon-to-be freshman at Dillon High School.

The University of Pittsburgh recognized his young talents, and became the first program to extend an offer.

Oxendine has now received three D-1 offers (Georgia Southern, and Akron) prior to taking a snap for the Wildcats.