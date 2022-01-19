Porter nets 300th career win, FMU women take down Erskine, 60-56

DUE WEST, SC – Francis Marion University sophomore center Lauryn Taylor converted a pair of lay-ups to break a late deadlock and give Francis Marion University a 60-56 road win over Erskine College on Wednesday evening (Jan. 19) handing head coach Jeri Porter her 300th career coaching victory.

Francis Marion evens both its overall (6-6) and Conference Carolinas (5-5) marks with the win. The Patriots will travel to the Upstate this weekend to play at North Greenville University on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. and at Converse University on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Porter previously served as head coach at the University of North Alabama, Radford University, and George Mason University before taking over at Francis Marion in 2015.

Taylor finished with a game-high 19 points and hauled down six rebounds, while freshman Jada Richards scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from three-point range.

FMU benefited from a big advantage at the free throw line as the Patriots made 15-of-17 attempts, while Erskine was only 6-of-13. The Patriot bench helped as well, outscoring the Flying Fleet reserves 23-5.

Shanece Mitchell led Erskine with 14 points, while three other team members also scored in double digits.

Taylor’s offensive stick-back with 2:41 remaining snapped a 54-54 deadlock. She followed that with a lay-in off a nice feed from freshman Kiana Lee to up the advantage to 58-54. After Erskine pulled within 58-56, sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver sealed the Patriot win with a driving lay-up with 33 ticks left.

FMU scored the game’s opening five points, but the home team responded to tie the game at 10-10. The Patriots led 18-15 at the end of the first quarter. Francis Marion assumed a 22-18 advantage early in the second period, but Erskine rallied to knot the score at 22-22. The Patriots scored nine of the half’s final 13 points, including four from senior Jasmyne May, to leave for the locker room holding a 31-26 margin.

The lead would grow to 38-29 midway through the third period, but a 14-2 run by the Flying Fleet gave Erskine a 43-40 lead heading to the fourth period. Erskine led 50-46 before Lee scored five straight points to put FMU back on top 51-50.

Francis Marion connected on 47.5 percent of its field goal attempts, including 7-of-20 from beyond the arc, while holding Erskine to 41.7 percent shooting, including 10-of-28 from long range.

