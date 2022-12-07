MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Practice is officially underway for the 75th annual Touchstone Energy Bowl in Myrtle Beach this weekend. The North & South all-star football game as its known pits 88 of the state’s best players together, 44 on his each squad.

We have 10 local kids from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee participating on the South team.

Last season, the South did win and Conway grad Carlton Terry II was named the game’s MVP.

The contest will take place at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, this Saturday at 12:30pm.

Ticket Info:

https://touchstoneenergybowl.com/tickets