COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The preseason media poll for the South Carolina High School League football teams was dropped this afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local teams in bold. Season begins on Friday, August 18.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (15)

2. Gaffney

3. Summerville

4. Fort Dorchester

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. TL Hanna

8. Spartanburg

9. Lexington

10. Dorman

Class 4A:

1. Northwestern (7)

2. Greenville (4)

3. South Florence (4)

4. South Pointe

5. Hartsville

6. AC Flora

7. James Island

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Westside

10. West Florence

Class 3A:

1. Dillon (11)

2. Beaufort (2)

3. Daniel (1)

4. Clinton (1)

5. Camden

6. Chester

7. Belton Honea Path

8. Powdersville

9. Gilbert

10. Manning

Class 2A:

1. Abbeville (11)

2. Gray Collegiate (4)

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Fairfield Central

5. Marion

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Wade Hampton

8. Silver Bluff

9. Strom Thurmond

10. (tie) Barnwell

10. (tie) Saluda

Class 1A:

1. Christ Church (11)

2. Lewisville (2)

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)

4. Lamar

5. Southside Christian

6. Johnsonville

7. (tie) St. Joseph’s

7. (tie) Lake View

7. (tie) Cross

10. Whale Branch