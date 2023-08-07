COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The preseason media poll for the South Carolina High School League football teams was dropped this afternoon. Below are the Top 10 in each class with our local teams in bold. Season begins on Friday, August 18.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Gaffney
3. Summerville
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. TL Hanna
8. Spartanburg
9. Lexington
10. Dorman
Class 4A:
1. Northwestern (7)
2. Greenville (4)
3. South Florence (4)
4. South Pointe
5. Hartsville
6. AC Flora
7. James Island
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Westside
10. West Florence
Class 3A:
1. Dillon (11)
2. Beaufort (2)
3. Daniel (1)
4. Clinton (1)
5. Camden
6. Chester
7. Belton Honea Path
8. Powdersville
9. Gilbert
10. Manning
Class 2A:
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Gray Collegiate (4)
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Fairfield Central
5. Marion
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Wade Hampton
8. Silver Bluff
9. Strom Thurmond
10. (tie) Barnwell
10. (tie) Saluda
Class 1A:
1. Christ Church (11)
2. Lewisville (2)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2)
4. Lamar
5. Southside Christian
6. Johnsonville
7. (tie) St. Joseph’s
7. (tie) Lake View
7. (tie) Cross
10. Whale Branch