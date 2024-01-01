FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A private service will be held for the late NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough, according to an online obituary from Layton Anderson Funeral Home in Florence.

Yarborough, 84, died early Sunday morning after a long illness. The obituary did not specify when the private service will be held.

Yarborough won the Daytona 500 four times and the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway five times. His 83 Cup Series victories are tied with Jimmie Johnson for sixth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list, and Yarborough ranks fourth with 69 pole positions.

Yarborough operated Cale Yarborough Honda in Florence. He grew up in Sardis, South Carolina, just a few miles from Timmonsville. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012.

He retired from racing in 1988, and he later became the first Republican elected to the Florence County Council since Reconstruction. He was re-elected his next term as a Democrat.

To sign the guestbook for Yarborough, click here.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this story.