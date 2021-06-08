Pro Football Hall of Fame to open ‘Gridiron Glory’ in Myrtle Beach in July

CANTON, OHIO – The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s exhibit, Gridiron Glory, The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is headed to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and will open in early July.

The comprehensive showcase features more than 200 artifacts, rare photos and one-of-a-kind documents from the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s archives and collection.

Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach will be located at Broadway at the Beach, South Carolina’s No. 1 tourist destination, which attracts millions of visitors annually. Broadway is set on 350 acres in the heart of Myrtle Beach and features world-class shopping, dining and entertainment in a series of magical, interconnected villages, surrounding the 23-acre Lake Broadway.

“Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach will allow fans a unique opportunity experience the best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame at a property that attracts millions of visitors each year,” said Saleem Choudhry, the Hall’s Vice President of Museum/Exhibit Services. “We hope this extension of the Museum will broaden the Hall’s reach and ultimately drive more visitors to Canton to see all the Hall has to offer.”

Organized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in association with NFL Films, the exhibit presents a panoramic view of the story of professional football – from its humble beginnings in the late 19th century to the cultural phenomenon it is today – and brings together an extraordinary collection of artifacts while creating an unforgettable interactive experience.

Artifacts include such storied objects as the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy; a 1917 game ball used by Jim Thorpe and the Canton Bulldogs; a football and leather helmet dating to the early origins of the game; Saints kicker Tom Dempsey’s famous kicking shoe created for his half foot; and turf (and other objects) from the “Immaculate Reception” game.

The exhibit also includes other fascinating artifacts that tell the stories of Pro Football Hall of Famers Red Grange, Dick Butkus, Joe Namath, Bart Starr, Tom Landry, Joe Montana, John Elway and many other giants of the game.

Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach will provide highly entertaining experiences that allow visitors to explore the connection of football and science, history, culture and more. It also will feature a retail store with exclusive Pro Football Hall of Fame Myrtle Beach merchandise.

Tickets for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s newest attraction can be purchased at HOFMyrtleBeach.com.

Courtesy – Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH