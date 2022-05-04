BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Quin McCollum has been named the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for Marlboro County High School. He is a native of Clio, SC, and the son of Mary and Samuel McCollum. His younger brother, Marcus, resides in Columbia, SC. Coach McCollum has one daughter-Edyn (16yrs.old).



He is a 1990 graduate of Marlboro County High School. Coach McCollum obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Sociology from the University of South Carolina (Columbia) & a Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree in Instructional Accommodations from Francis Marion University in Florence, along with a second

Master’s of Education (Educational Administration) from the University of South Carolina

(Columbia).



McCollum began his teaching/educational and coaching career for Marlboro County School

District back in 1999 as a District Parent coordinator and assistant football coach. He also was a

member of the MCHS 2001 Football State Championship Coaching Staff led by Coach Dr. Dean

Boyd.



McCollum has worked at various schools around the state, but has notable stops at the following

locations:

• Carvers Bay High School-Hemingway, SC (2008-2011): Defensive Coordinator, Strength

Coach & Special Teams Coordinator with a 2008 State Championship appearance and

2009 lower state appearance.

• McBee High School – McBee, SC (2011-12): Athletic Director & Assistant Football

Coach.

• Keenan High School, Columbia, SC (2013-15): Head Football Coach & led the school to

its football first State Championship.



Coach McCollum said, “I am thankful to God for the opportunity to serve and lead the program

and community back to prominence, along with being grateful to the individuals that helped

influence my development as a person and professional.”



“Coach McCollum brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and passion for our community.

He will be a great addition to our administration and athletic programs as we continue to provide

opportunities for students to support the classroom and their academic endeavors. This is an

exciting time for the Marlboro County Bulldogs, and we look forward to the community showing

their support for all of our student athletes”, stated Associate Superintendent for Human

Resources Dr. Jason Bryant.

Courtesy – Marlboro County School District