Randall State resigns as Marion Swamp Foxes football coach

MARION (WBTW) – Marion football coach Randall State told News13 on Monday night he has resigned as the head football coach of the Swamp Foxes. State didn’t go into any detail, but he hopeful the program will remain in good hands moving forward.

State helped the team rebound in 2019 to win 7 games, just narrowly missing the playoffs. In 2020, led by Gamecock commit TJ Sanders and running back Qualiek Crawford, the team won the Region 7-2A title and made it all the way to the SCHSL Class 2A state championship game. They would fall to Abbeville in the end, 36-7.