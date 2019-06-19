Red Wolves Defeat Fayetteville, 7-6

The Red Wolves have won 4 of their last 5 ballgames.

FLORENCE – The Florence RedWolves defeated the Fayetteville SwampDogs 7-6 on Tuesday night at The Swamp.

The RedWolves (6-9) took an early lead in the first inning when Mitch Barrow (Indiana State) singled home Michael Richardson (Ohio) followed by Kenny Piper (Columbia College) doubling home JT Weber (Southern Illinois) and Barrow to make it 3-0 RedWolves.

The SwampDogs (7-8) would get a run back in the bottom of the first before adding another in the fourth and two in the fifth to take 4-3 lead.

Florence would respond with two in the top of the sixth when Austin Ulick (Southern Illinois) doubled home Piper and Zach Durfee (Siena) to make it 5-4 RedWolves.

The RedWolves would keep the scoring going by adding a run in the top of the seventh when Reid Hardwick (Charleston Southern) scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4 Florence.

Fayetteville would respond with one in the bottom of the seventh and the eighth to tie the game at 6-6.

The RedWolves however would score in the top of the ninth when Piper reached on an error that allowed Weber to score and make it 7-6 RedWolves.

Connor Holden (Murray State) would pitch a scoreless ninth to pick up the save and give the RedWolves the win.

Brett Manis (Ohio) picked up the win in relief.

Ryan Huffman (VMI) came out of the bullpen in the first inning after Seth Chestnut (USC-Lancaster) had to leave his start due to injury and pitched 5 innings allowing three runs while striking out two.

Piper, Richardson and Ulick all led the RedWolves offensive attack with two hits each.

The RedWolves will return home on Wednesday to take on the Macon Bacon. Wednesday will be Kid’s Camp night as well as Homer’s birthday.

Bring a bag of dog/cat food or cleaning supplies to donate to Lucky Dogs Animal Rescue and receive a free ticket to a future home game.

Gates open at 6 pm with first pitch at 7 pm.

Courtesy: Florence Red Wolves, Jimmy Farmer