Red Wolves Split Doubleheader with Savannah

FLORENCE – The Florence Red Wolves split a doubleheader on Monday with Savannah in the Coastal Plain League. The Wolves won game 1, 6-4, but lost game 2, 8-2. Their overall record is now 5-9.

Game 1 Recap:
The Red Wolves jumped out to a 4-0 lead after just 1 inning of play and held on for a 6-4 victory. Culver Hughes led the way on the mound throwing 4.2 innings and allowing just 2 runs with 2 strikeouts. At the plate JT Weber had 2 hits and 3 RBIs to pace the offense. It was the third win in a row for the Red Wolves.

Game 2 Recap:
Much like game 1 where the Red Wolves jumped out to a quick lead, Savannah did the same to Florence. The Bananas scored 5 runs in the top of the 1st and earned an 8-2 win.

Next Game:
Tuesday at Fayetteville – 7:05pm

