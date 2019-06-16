Reggie Sanders Takes Part in Ripken Experience

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Major League Baseball all-star and world series champion Reggie Sanders threw out the ceremonial first pitch for this weeks youth baseball tournament at the Ripken Experience.

Sanders, a native of Florence and graduate of Wilson High School spent 17 years in the MLB with 8 different teams. He is in the exclusive 300 home runs and 300 stolen bases club. He also won a world series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 over the New York Yankees.

Sanders currently works in the Kansas City Royals organization as a special adviser. The Royals recently drafted Coastal Carolina pitcher Anthony Veneziano in the 10th round of the 2019 draft.