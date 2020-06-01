Renfrow’s contract as athletic director not renewed by Horry County schools

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Socastee high school will have a new athletic director going into the 2020-2021 school year. Tim Renfrow informed News13 on Monday evening his contract was not renewed by the district. Renfrow has served as the Athletic Director and the football coach in the past with the Braves for over three decades.

News13 reached out to Horry County schools about additional information as to why this occurred and received this email.

“Pursuant to District Policy and the hiring of retirees, the Superintendent is authorized to employ retirees to work in the District on an “as needed” basis when their employment would serve the best interest of the District. Each year, the retiree may receive a letter of agreement indicating that if the person accepts the terms of employment, he/she will be an at-will employee. The agreement may be terminated for that particular period of employment by either party upon written notice to the other party. A letter of agreement is for the specified year only. Therefore, it is not uncommon for an at-will employee to be informed that his or her employment may conclude at the end of any given school year, or anytime beforehand.”