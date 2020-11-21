Report: Hornets set to sign star free agent Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets have made a big splash in free agency, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gordon Hayward is leaving the Boston Celtics after being offered and accepting a 4-year deal worth a reported $120 million to come to the Queen City.

The Celtics star is 30-years-old and had $34 million remaining in his final year in Boston and decided to opt out earlier this week

Hayward suffered a horrific and gruesome injury in his team debut with the C’s in 2017 and missed the entire season. He suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia. Hayward suffered an ankle sprain and left the NBA bubble for a month during the playoffs this past season, only to return during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hayward led Butler to an appearance in the 2010 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game.

The Pacers and Knicks were some of the other contenders for Haywards’ services. The NBA season begins on December 22.

LATEST HEADLINES: