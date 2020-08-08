Report: Panthers player considering retirement over COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 17: An NFL football with logo before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Carolina Panthers left tackle Russell Okung says he may retire ahead of the team’s upcoming season due to coronavirus concerns, ESPN reports.

Okung, who missed several games in the 2019 season due to a pulmonary embolism, says he’d be comfortable walking away from the game if he feels the environment is not safe, a source tells the outlet.

The offensive player was with the Seahawks, the Broncos and lastly the Chargers before the Panthers traded guard Trai Turner to L.A.

According to ESPN, Okung has one year left on a four-year, $53 million contract.

