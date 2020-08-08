Report: Panthers player considering retirement over COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Carolina Panthers left tackle Russell Okung says he may retire ahead of the team’s upcoming season due to coronavirus concerns, ESPN reports.
Okung, who missed several games in the 2019 season due to a pulmonary embolism, says he’d be comfortable walking away from the game if he feels the environment is not safe, a source tells the outlet.
The offensive player was with the Seahawks, the Broncos and lastly the Chargers before the Panthers traded guard Trai Turner to L.A.
According to ESPN, Okung has one year left on a four-year, $53 million contract.
