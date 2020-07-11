Report: Washington to change team name from Redskins ‘over the next few days’

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis. Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The Washington football team will reportedly reveal the team’s new name “over the next few days,” according to a report on ESPN radio.

According to NBC Sports, the report came from ESPN Radio’s Dallas-Forth Worth station by Yahoo’s senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson.

“Per Charles Robinson, a name change for the Washington football franchise is imminent,” Forth Worth Star-Telegram writer Clarence Hill Jr. tweeted.

Per @CharlesRobinson a name change for the Washington football franchise is imminent. Teams have been told to scrub the old racist logo off of their platforms. Robinson says a new name could be revealed in the next few days — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 11, 2020

“Teams have been told to scrub the old racist logo off of their platforms. Robinson says a new name could be revealed in the next few days.”

On Friday, a report indicated FedEx said in a private letter to the team it will remove its signage from the team’s stadium, now known as FedEx Field, if the name isn’t changed.

