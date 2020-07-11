WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The Washington football team will reportedly reveal the team’s new name “over the next few days,” according to a report on ESPN radio.
According to NBC Sports, the report came from ESPN Radio’s Dallas-Forth Worth station by Yahoo’s senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson.
“Per Charles Robinson, a name change for the Washington football franchise is imminent,” Forth Worth Star-Telegram writer Clarence Hill Jr. tweeted.
“Teams have been told to scrub the old racist logo off of their platforms. Robinson says a new name could be revealed in the next few days.”
On Friday, a report indicated FedEx said in a private letter to the team it will remove its signage from the team’s stadium, now known as FedEx Field, if the name isn’t changed.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Heat and humidity to finish the weekend
- 18 teams tee off for Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society fundraiser
- More heat and sunshine to finish the weekend
- Zoo Miami gorilla gets COVID-19 tests during treatment for bites
- Report: Washington to change team name from Redskins ‘over the next few days’