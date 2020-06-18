Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach begins play this week

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Youth baseball is back in action on the Grand Strand. The Ripken Experience opened its doors on Sunday for their first summer tournament. Kids from ages 10 to 16 come to the beach each and every year. The organization plans to host close to 400 teams on their 9 fields in an 8-week span this summer.

Ripken Experience is taking all the proper protocols to ensure the safety of their participants and parents with social distancing, screening before each person enters the complex, and something new, umpires will now call balls and strikes 6 feet behind the pitcher.

Executive Vice President Mike Kenney is happy to get the ball rolling in a safe manner.



“To get an experience at a young age to see people, especially everything the country is going through now to see people that are different to have different experiences to interact and play catch to smile with somebody I think that is powerful on a young child.”