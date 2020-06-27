Robbins, Roberts win Golfweek Myrtle Beach Collegiate

Lansdon Robbins, a UNC-Wilmington golfer is the men’s winner of the Myrtle Beach Collegiate firing a tournament total of -10.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lansdon Robbins (UNC Wilmington/Davidson, N.C.) shot a searing 5-under 67 to win the men’s tournament in the inaugural Golfweek Myrtle Beach Collegiate Friday at Barefoot Resort’s Dye Course.

Taylor Roberts (Parkland, Fla.), a rising freshman at Florida State, led wire-to-wire, finishing at 4-under par, two strokes clear of Marissa Wenzler (Kentucky), to win the women’s tournament.

[FINAL LEADERBOARD: MEN; WOMEN]

The Golfweek Myrtle Beach Collegiate welcomed 119 players – 78 men, 41 women – to America’s most popular golf destination, providing them a chance to compete in a 54-hole tournament against their peers. Players from 51 colleges and universities played in the men’s event while 32 schools were represented in the women’s tournament.

Robbins entered the final round tied with Chase Korte (Austin Peay State/Metropolis, Ill.) at 5-under, and the rising sophomore blistered the 7,152-yard Pete Dye design en route to a one-shot victory over Korte. Robbins finished the event at 10-under par.

He birdied the first and third holes, en route to a 33 on the front. Korte, who bogeyed the third hole to fall three back, wasn’t deterred and he pulled even with Robbins after a birdie at 10. Korte continued to play well, making birdie on the 12 and 13th holes, but Robbins found another gear.

Beginning at the par 4 11th, Robbins birdied four consecutive holes, seizing control of the event. Korte made birdie on No. 16 but it was sandwiched between a pair of bogies, that allowed Robbins to take a three-stroke lead to 18th tee.

Robbins made a double bogey six on the final hole to narrow his margin of victory.

Roberts entered the final round with a one-stroke lead and never backed up. After Nicole Adam (Pinehurst, N.C./North Carolina), who entered the day in second place, double bogeyed the opening hole, Roberts never led by fewer than two shots the rest of the way.

Wenzler equaled the low round of the week on the women’s side with a final round 68, vaulting her from fifth place to second.

This was Roberts’ second victory in Myrtle Beach in 2020 as she won the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship in March.

Several golfers with ties to Myrtle Beach competed in the event. Smith Knaffle (Murrells Inlet/South Carolina) finished at +6 after three consecutive rounds of 74, good for a ninth place finish in the women’s tournament.

On the men’s side, Holden Grigg (Myrtle Beach), Connor Newton (Auburn, Ala.) and States Fort (Evans, Ga), all members of the Coastal Carolina University golf team, competed, as did Patrick Golden (Murrells Inlet/College of Charleston) and Keegan Vaughn (Myrtle Beach, S.C./Charleston Southern).

Fort was 4-under for the event, good for a fourth place finish, while Golden, who was even for the week, finished tied for eighth. Newton was 41st, Grigg finished 59th, and Vaughn was 61st.

The Golfweek Myrtle Beach Collegiate is the third significant amateur tournament played in Myrtle Beach this year, joining the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship (TPC Myrtle Beach) and the General Hackler Championship (Dunes Golf & Beach Club).

Barefoot’s Dye Course was an ideal host venue, allowing some of the game’s best young players to challenge themselves on the Pete Dye classic. The layout has been ranked among America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses by Golf Digest and is the long time host of the Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am.

