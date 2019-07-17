Robert Ayers Announces Retirement from NFL

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Marlboro County football star Robert Ayers announced his retirement from the NFL earlier today on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Ayers graduated from Marlboro County in 2004 after an all-state career that finished in the 2003 Shrine Bowl game. Following high school he took his talents to the University of Tennessee. Under head coach Phillip Fulmer Ayers redshirted and played a backup role until a breakout senior season. He was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos.
He spent a total of nine seasons in the NFL and most recently played in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finishes his NFL career with 34.5 sacks.